Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Maxim Power Corp (TSE:MXG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.73. Maxim Power shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 18,094 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Power Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Power Company Profile (TSE:MXG)

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires, develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

