Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $70,693.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00609117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008242 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,635,275 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

