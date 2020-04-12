Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Purchases $32,492,639.81 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 3,445,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,988.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MRSN opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

