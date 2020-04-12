Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.68. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 3,002 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.