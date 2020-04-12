Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$59.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. Metro has a 12 month low of C$47.88 and a 12 month high of C$61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.79.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.37537 EPS for the current year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.