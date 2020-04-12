Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $711.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MTD traded down $13.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $727.42. 186,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,850. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $689.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.26. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

