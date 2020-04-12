MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

