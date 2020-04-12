Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.28. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 255,300 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.05 million for the quarter.

About Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

