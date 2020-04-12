Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBOT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Microbot Medical from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of MBOT opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.95% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

