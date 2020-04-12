Midas (MIDAS) One Day Volume Hits $1,717.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Midas has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $605,252.24 and $1,717.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00329810 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00418494 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016085 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000171 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

