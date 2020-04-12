MintCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 136.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded up 168.6% against the US dollar. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $16.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

