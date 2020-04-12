Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.81.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$19.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.15. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $711.71 million and a P/E ratio of 35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

