Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.38. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 144,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 40.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

