Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Several research firms have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

In other Moelis & Co news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $739,291.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624 over the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $18,105,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $13,190,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 423,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 180,450 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 739,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.69. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 104.08%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.