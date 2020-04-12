MonaCoin (MONA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.58 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $81.77 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00017611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Bitbank, Bleutrade and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,063.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.02309139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.03381869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00608059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00770870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00076151 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00525000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Fisco, QBTC, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Zaif, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

