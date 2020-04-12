Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.29. Motif Bio shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 257,325,543 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $971,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

Motif Bio Company Profile (LON:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

