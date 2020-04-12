MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.66

MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $5.14. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of MRI Interventions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRI Interventions during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRI Interventions by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRI Interventions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000.

MRI Interventions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRIC)

MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

