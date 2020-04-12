Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $294.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Msci alerts:

MSCI stock traded up $13.51 on Thursday, hitting $310.69. 941,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,281. Msci has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $335.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Msci will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $215,726,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 801.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Msci by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after acquiring an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Msci by 241,923.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.