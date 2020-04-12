Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and $13.73 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.04841500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00066302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003326 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 80,249,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,722,870 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

