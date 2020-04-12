Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.25

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and traded as low as $28.38. Naspers shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 189,070 shares traded.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

About Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

