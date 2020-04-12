National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.41. National shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 16,759 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Get National alerts:

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter.

About National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.