National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.90.

EYE opened at $24.37 on Thursday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Vision by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

