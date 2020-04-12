Nebulas (NAS) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003690 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, BCEX, Neraex and LBank. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $3.49 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.45 or 0.04841500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00066302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036928 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009125 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003326 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,044,762 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, BCEX, LBank, Allcoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.