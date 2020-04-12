Nectar (NEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Nectar has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. Nectar has a market cap of $3.57 million and $70.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033182 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00057130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,103.25 or 1.00046897 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000136 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00068569 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.