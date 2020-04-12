Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Major Shareholder Sells $637,648.00 in Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 199,265 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $637,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Advisers International also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Value Advisers International sold 19,000 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $61,750.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Value Advisers International sold 49,598 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $160,201.54.

On Thursday, March 26th, Value Advisers International sold 102,290 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $336,534.10.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Value Advisers International sold 47,172 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $142,459.44.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 197,279 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

