NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEWT. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $325.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 69.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,505 shares of company stock worth $106,246. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

