Nexo Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.42 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitbns, DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $63.42 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.02790306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, YoBit, Bitbns, DDEX, HitBTC, Allbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

