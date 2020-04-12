Nexus (NXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,753.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Nexus has a total market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $39,753.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

