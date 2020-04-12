NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.60. NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64.

About NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

Noble Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides supply chain management services. It offers logistics and transportation, price risk management and hedging, processing and blending, and structured and trade financing solutions. The company operates through Energy; and Metals, Minerals and Ores segments.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOBLE GRP LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.