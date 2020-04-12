Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NTIC opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.46. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 328,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

