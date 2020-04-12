NPCoin Price Hits $0.0268 on Top Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. NPCoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1,630.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000604 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00075584 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.