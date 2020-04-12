NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.10

NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and traded as low as $12.01. NSK LTD/ADR shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 8,805 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NSK LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56.

About NSK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

