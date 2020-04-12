Numis (LON:NUM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.05

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.05 and traded as high as $240.00. Numis shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 133,284 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $246.56 million and a P/E ratio of 28.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.63.

In other news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 50,740 shares of Numis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.78), for a total value of £145,623.80 ($191,559.85).

About Numis (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

