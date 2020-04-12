Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (JMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JMLP opened at $1.05 on Friday. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Company Profile

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

