Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NCB opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

