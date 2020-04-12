Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAD stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

