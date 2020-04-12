Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JMF opened at $1.56 on Friday. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

About Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

