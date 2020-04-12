Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JGH stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.86.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.