Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund alerts:

JHB opened at $8.90 on Friday. Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Company Profile

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen High Income Nov2021 Trgt Trm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.