Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.22.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

