Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NBB opened at $19.76 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.