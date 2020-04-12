NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.40. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.56.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

