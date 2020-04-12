OmiseGO (OMG) Market Cap Hits $82.55 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Independent Reserve, Cobinhood and BitForex. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $82.55 million and $99.39 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000374 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Bancor Network, Exmo, Braziliex, BigONE, Cryptopia, Kucoin, BitMart, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Bithumb, Zebpay, BX Thailand, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Huobi, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Koinex, OKEx, BitForex, TDAX, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, COSS, Tokenomy, Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex, DragonEX, DDEX, Ovis, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinTiger, Coinrail, Gate.io, Independent Reserve, CoinEx, Coinnest, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Liqui, BitBay, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, ABCC, Binance, Fatbtc, Neraex, CoinBene, Poloniex, IDCM, Livecoin, Coinone, IDAX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, C2CX, FCoin, B2BX, Vebitcoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.