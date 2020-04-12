OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSUR. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $670.87 million, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.