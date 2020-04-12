Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $322,566.65 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $322,566.65 and approximately $12.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.01077842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00274719 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00174738 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00056235 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.