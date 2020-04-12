Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 141,750 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative medicine management products. It researches and develops regenerative medical techniques and services. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.