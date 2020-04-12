Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ORGO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $348.73 million and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.14.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 332,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

