Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.78

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and traded as low as $2.70. Osisko Mining shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 1,473,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.28 million and a PE ratio of -10.73.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,991,330. Also, Senior Officer Donald Robert Njegovan sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,312 shares in the company, valued at C$378,677.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 43,700 shares of company stock worth $126,043 and have sold 294,589 shares worth $1,138,867.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

