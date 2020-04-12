OST Trading Down 5.3% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, OST has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Coinsuper and OKEx. OST has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $124,087.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02789137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00205908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About OST

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, IDCM and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

