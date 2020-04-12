Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $25.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 15,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $703,000.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,564,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $38.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

